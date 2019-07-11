Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

July 11

Till today, we have had a traditional attitude towards the principles of labor legislation, whereas the concept proposed by the International Labor Organization (ILO) includes a proactive attitude and strategic decisions, said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Metin Karimli.

A two-day conference jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry and ILO on strategic planning in accordance with the ILO’s principles on labor inspection and employment held in Baku on July 11, Trend reports.

The Labor Protection Fund will be established in the near future in accordance with the new concept proposed by ILO, Karimli said. This will provide an opportunity to carry out proactive work with employers, contribute to the training of labor force to develop their skills, and improve educational work.

"We are preparing a new action program with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which defines a new mechanism to control risks by the State Labor Inspection [of Azerbaijan], as well as new approaches to inspections," Karimli said.

According to him, the ministry identified 282 cases of violations of the law in the first half of 2019, with 263 fines having been issued.

Within half a year, Azerbaijani citizens received detained social payments in the amount of 52,000 manats, and 77 people who had filed complaints were reinstated at work.

