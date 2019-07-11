31 DOST centers to open in Azerbaijan until 2025

11 July 2019 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) in Azerbaijan hosted a presentation of the DOST regional program for 2019-2025, Trend reports.

The program includes opening of 31 branches in 20 districts of Azerbaijan. At least five DOST centers are planned to be located in Baku.

Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told the guests, among whom were ambassadors from different countries, temporary attorneys in affairs, advisers to diplomatic missions, as well as managers and employees of international organizations, about the work in the automation of the social security system and the transition to fully transparent and operational services through the single window system.

The DOST center provides 126 types of services on average to more than 400 citizens per day, he added.

Babayev noted that two important social packages initiated by the Azerbaijani President this year, will directly increase the income of 4.2 million citizens in the form of salaries, pensions, allowances and scholarships.

