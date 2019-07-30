Exports of fruits and vegetables in Azerbaijan up by 15%

30 July 2019 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Foreigners spend less money in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29
Foreign specialists, divers involved in search operations of Azerbaijani crashed military aircraft (PHOTO)
Society 17:01
Latest
EU to help Georgian Bank to improve financial monitoring mechanism
Finance 18:07
Advertising revenues fluctuate in Azerbaijan (EXCLUSIVE)
Society 18:01
Aggregate bookings in TAP as of July 2019
Oil&Gas 17:57
French to help Kazakhstan Railways to implement digital technologies
Economy 17:57
Azerbaijani population spends most money on several products
Society 17:49
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 17:45
Exports of goods via “single window” in Azerbaijan exceed $70M
Economy 17:36
Iran to create 3,000 jobs by reviving small mines
Oil&Gas 17:30
Foreigners spend less money in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29