Azerbaijan’s Azertutun company raises purchase prices for farmers’ tobacco leaves

21 August 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Parvin Eyubova – Trend:

The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) – Azertutun LLC has raised the purchase prices for tobacco leaves, Trend reports referring to AIC.

Azertutun company will purchase a kilogram of the first grade tobacco at 0.27 manats instead of previous 0.25 manats, while the second grade tobacco at 0.18 manats instead of 0.17 manats. This will be an incentive for growing better tobacco leaves. The cost of a kilogram of the third-grade tobacco remains the same - 0.1 manats per kilogram.

Azertutun company has signed contracts with 229 farmers for the production of Virginia tobacco leaves on a total area of ​​1,800 hectares in Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts.

Farmers were provided with seeds and fertilizers. The lines of credit were opened for 181 farmers at the rate of 1,700 manats per hectare of sown area under the AIC’s guarantee.

The training on methods of tobacco production was held for farmers.

Azertutun company has 236 tobacco drying chambers and other necessary infrastructure in Balakan, Zagatala and Sheki districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33
Latest
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21:00
Iran's Saipa Car Manufacturing Company eyes to produce over 50,000 cars
Economy 20:52
Khamenei: Easy income obtained from crude oil export - big problem for Iran
Oil&Gas 20:51
Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan
Business 20:48
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for road construction in Europe
Economy 20:48
Georgia, US starting negotiations on direct flights
Tourism 20:44
Raiffeisen Bank to ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market
Business 20:42
Raiffeisen Bank to support delivery of agricultural machines to Azerbaijan
Business 20:33