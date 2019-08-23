Highway under reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district (PHOTO)

23 August 2019 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

The highway connecting Gonagkand, Gameli, Ikinji Chayli, Ikinji Jabani and Jabani villages of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district is being reconstructed, PR department of the Azerbaijani State Highway Agency told Trend on Aug. 23.

The local Gonagkand-Gameli-Ikinji Chayli-Ikinji Jabani-Jabani highway, beginning from 115th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, has 4th technical category.

The work is underway on profiling and expanding the highway by 3-4 meters within the project. The highway is being built on the territory covering more than 250,000 square meters.

Transportation routes among five settlements will be improved after the reconstruction of this highway in Shamakhi district. Some 4,000 residents living in the territory along the highway will have the convenient access to the district center and neighboring areas.

