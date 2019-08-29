Azernews releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 29.

The new edition includes articles: New settlement for IDPs created; French company to propose contract for wastewater services; Shamakhi to host Grape & Wine Festival; Young chess players achieve success in Europe, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news