Azerbaijan approves package of services for compulsory medical insurance

13 January 2020 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Package of services for compulsory medical insurance", Trend reports.

Depending on its type, the Compulsory Medical Insurance Package determines the conditions for provision of medical services, the amount of co-financing, as well as the waiting time.

Moreover, medical services (with the exception of emergency medical care) under compulsory medical insurance are provided to insured persons in medical institutions that, in accordance with the law, have concluded an agreement with the State Compulsory Insurance Agency, as well as on the basis of referrals from these institutions.

As a result, insured persons are provided with medical services within the framework of compulsory medical insurance in the presence of a medical referral.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mandatory medical insurance in Azerbaijan may cover diseases treated within state programs
Society 28 December 2019 13:27
Sequence of introduction of compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan approved
Society 27 December 2019 20:03
Three branches of State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance operating in Azerbaijan
Business 27 December 2019 17:29
Compulsory medical insurance system to be applied throughout Azerbaijan by end-2020
Society 27 December 2019 17:18
Approach to compulsory medical insurance at high level in Azerbaijan
Finance 24 December 2019 16:21
Details on introduction of compulsory medical insurance within pilot project in 3 Azerbaijani districts revealed
Business 20 December 2019 11:32
Latest
US State Department names four main challenges to energy supply diversification
Oil&Gas 12:58
Turkey-Belarus trade up in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:58
How exemption from paying main activity taxes to affect Kazakh business?
Business 12:58
Russia’s Nordwind Airlines looking to launch flights to Kazakh cities
Transport 12:52
Iran's Wagon Pars Company discloses number of manufactured rail cars
Business 12:51
Iran - Germany trade decreases
Business 12:48
US companies could bring capital to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy if it creates attractive investment environment
Oil&Gas 12:47
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade increases
Turkey 12:47
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor to free up financial resources for other productive ways
Oil&Gas 12:28