Precious metals’ extraction in Azerbaijan grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The volume of gold extracted in Azerbaijan last year compared to the results for 2018 increased by one fifth (21.3 percent), silver - by one third (33.2 percent), Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, an Azerbaijani company that extracts, processes and sells gold and silver, said at the company’s press conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports from the event Feb. 24.

Despite that last year, the company planned to extract 50,000 ounces of gold, by the end of the year, 10.4 percent more, or 55,200 ounces of gold, were extracted, Ibrahimov noted.

During last year, it was planned to extract 87,400 ounces of silver, while the actual volume exceeded the forecast by 17.9 percent, amounting to 103,000 ounces, the chairman added.

Extraction figures for 2019 are a record indicator observed for the entire period of activity of the Chovdar mining complex, said Ibrahimov.

AzerGold CJSC, which began operations in July 2016, is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

In 2017-2020, AzerGold CJSC sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver.

