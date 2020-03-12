Silk Way West Airlines starts scheduled cargo service to Dallas Fort Worth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Silk Way West Airlines announced, that it plans to introduce weekly flights to Dallas Fort Worth Airport from April 06, adding to its already existing scheduled operation to Chicago, US. Silk Way West is expanding its three times per week Chicago service by opening a weekly Monday flights to Dallas Fort Worth, operating its B747-8 equipment. The addition of Dallas Fort Worth further broadens Silk Way West’s growing worldwide network.

The Dallas Fort Worth service further develops Silk Way West’s customer and sales activities in the United States as a part of its North American growth strategy. “On behalf of Silk Way West Airlines, we look forward to continuing to strengthen our valued customer relationships and build-upon our proven track record for providing world-wide cargo solutions, especially in theses challenging times” explained Fadi Nahas, Vice President, The Americas.

With the further expansion of US services, Silk Way West is demonstrating its commitment to continue to grow its presence in the North American market. Together with appointed country GSA - Global Feeder Service sales team in Houston, Chicago, New York, and Miami, Washington DC, Silk Way West will continue goal of achieving the highest possible service levels for its dedicated customers.