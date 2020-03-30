Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to rules related to air transportation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the Procedure for the preparation of documents and the conclusion of agreements on air transportation in accordance with national legislation and international treaties supported by Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 30.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The procedure has been prepared to improve the system of organizing air transportation and determines the rules for the preparation of documents and conclusion of agreements for air transportation in accordance with the legislation and international treaties supported by Azerbaijan, as well as requirements for airlines (carriers) entitled to carry out passenger transportation, cargo transportation, baggage transportation and other planes of the Azerbaijani civil aviation involved in this process.

In accordance with the changes, passenger transportation, cargo transportation and baggage transportation through the routes determined in accordance with the intergovernmental agreements concluded between the contracting countries will be carried out by the airlines chosen by the relevant structures of the parties.

Up till now, passenger transportation, cargo transportation and baggage transportation through the routes determined in accordance with the intergovernmental agreements concluded between the contracting countries were carried out by airlines chosen by the civil aviation administrations of the parties.