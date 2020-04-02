Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW)

Economy 2 April 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The state support programs for various sectors of the economy, including entrepreneurship, have been developed in accordance with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s decree on a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus COVID-19 and, as a result, sharp fluctuations in the global energy and stock markets on the Azerbaijani economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Economy has disclosed a basic document containing the main directions of these programs, their coverage, and the main tools to support the economic growth and entrepreneurship.

In an interview with Trend, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov spoke about the developed programs.

- Currently, there is a great negative impact of coronavirus on the global economy. What measures are being taken to minimize this impact on the Azerbaijani economy?

Coronavirus has been recently spreading and covering many countries. This not only has a great negative impact on the world economy, but also affects the Azerbaijani economy and everyday socio-economic life.

Azerbaijan, which has the necessary economic and financial opportunities to overcome negative trends in the economy, quickly reacted to the situation, introduced a strict quarantine regime and took measures for social isolation.

The working groups were created upon the presidential decree to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on the country's economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and entrepreneurship.

The government deliberately reduces economic activity to protect the lives and health of our citizens, supports business entities to protect the economy, the private sector from the crisis and minimize the negative consequences of the crisis.

In this sphere, ensuring of employment, maintaining of the stability of the financial and banking sector and achieving of sustainable economic growth are the main priority spheres.

- Which economic spheres does the state support package cover?

- I would like to stress that as a result of the joint and intensive work of the working group with the relevant structures, we managed to create a support package as soon as possible. Thus, the spheres affected as a result of coronavirus were determined, 10 programs for rendering state support were prepared.

These spheres cover four main sectors and 20 spheres of activity.

The most affected, greatly affected, minimally affected or not affected spheres as a result of coronavirus were determined.

The financial volume of state support programs is 2.5 billion manat ($1.5 billion), which is three percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP. The state support package in such a volume is envisaged neither in the CIS nor in the region compared to the volume of economy.

- Which spheres will be supported within the state support package?

- The state support mechanism will be applied to the entrepreneurs who fulfill the government’s appeal not to cut job places and pay employees within the quarantine regime and restriction of economic activity, as well as preserve job places and salaries.

At the same time, entrepreneurs who conduct business transparently and conclude employment contracts with employees will benefit more from support.

So, the first program covers 44,000 businesses, in which 304,000 employees work.

The program envisages rendering of the state financial support for the payment of a great part of the salaries of these employees.

Currently, 640,000 employees work in the private and non-oil sectors of the economy. The program covers 304,000 people or over 45 percent of those working in these sectors.

In accordance with the estimates, the negative consequences affected 11 spheres of entrepreneurial activity. This is catering, services, tourism, hotels, entertainment, transportation and other spheres. Each citizen employed by the companies operating in these spheres will receive support within the program.

Nine more spheres of business activity, which have been greatly affected, will receive 70 percent support.

The application of the program will be based on the real salary of the employee or the average monthly salary throughout the country.

As of January, the average monthly salary in the country amounted to 712 manat ($418).

In accordance with the program, it is proposed to allocate 50 percent of the monthly salary fund in the form of direct financing of entrepreneurs and enterprises while the average monthly salary is taken as the maximum.

The employee’s need for support differs from the need of the employee receiving a lower salary than the average monthly salary.

The employees getting high salaries work in the least affected or unaffected sectors, namely, finance, banking, insurance and others.

- You have mentioned the issues related to the support for employees. But how will entrepreneurs, that is, employers, get this support?

- In general, support for entrepreneurship is diverse. Thus, the second big program is associated with individual entrepreneurs and covers more than 290,000 micro and individual entrepreneurs.

Restrictions imposed on economic activity primarily affected this sector, and there is more need for support. The base will relate to the tax payments that micro-entrepreneurs made during 2019 and will be based on it.

The third program is related to the tax breaks, vacations and business benefits. The main goal is to protect those sectors and entrepreneurs who are most susceptible to negative impact through benefits and to prevent them from experiencing additional liquidity pressure.

The fourth program is to support the mortgage loans. During the period after coronavirus, the construction sector will become one of the leading ones due to the predictably rapid growth of the economy.

Given the multiplicative effect of this support, the complexity of the sector, the production in our country of a big volume of raw materials further increases the importance of the construction industry. The construction sector is connected both with the social sphere and with the provision of citizens with housing.

Moreover, two programs related to the banking sector were prepared. One of them is a program to support the existing loan portfolio in the amount of 1 billion manat ($588.2 million). This program is important in terms of maintaining the quality of a portfolio of bank loans for entrepreneurs. Another program relates to the newly issued loans. Real sector lending is the government’s priority.

In this regard, in the future it is planned to finance the real sector through banks to ensure its recovery in the banking sector.

After the implementation of the program, 60 percent of new loans issued by banks will be guaranteed by the state. The maximum annual interest rate on such loans must not exceed 15 percent for a period of up to three years. A half of the interest on these loans (7.5 percent out of 15 percent) will be subsidized from the state budget.

Another program is related to supporting the passenger transport sector. Targeted support will be rendered to the entities operating in this sphere such as AZAL, bus, metro and railway companies.

- Does the benefits package include public benefits in the field of utilities and other social issues?

- Among the proposals there is also a program to increase the preferential limit on electricity consumption by the population. As people stay at home due to the quarantine regime, energy consumption has increased.

For the vulnerable layers of the population, this aspect will be taken into account. For such people, an increase in the preferential limit on electricity consumption by 100 kilowatt-hours is envisaged.

Moreover, to support the financial situation of the population, it is planned to allocate funds for a social package (unemployment benefits, social assistance, and others).

A program is also being developed to support the payment of educational costs for students from the families belonging to a socially vulnerable group of the population.

All this is only part of state support. The work on additional support mechanisms, including a social support package, is underway. The measures which are being implemented once again show that Azerbaijan always thinks about its citizens: "Together we are strong".

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to upgrade its drinking water supply systems
Uzbekistan to upgrade its drinking water supply systems
Georgia continues to build its part of East-West international highway
Georgia continues to build its part of East-West international highway
Uzbek company starts production of raw materials for medical masks
Uzbek company starts production of raw materials for medical masks
Loading Bars
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to try to maximize domestic demand through domestic production Politics 17:51
Azerbaijan, China sign assistance acts to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO) Politics 17:38
National Bank of Georgia announces plan to reduce negative effects of coronavirus on Georgian economy Finance 17:37
Azerbaijani parliament carrying out structural reforms Politics 17:31
EBRD allocates funds to increase energy efficiency of Georgia Oil&Gas 17:31
Azerbaijani deputy minister: Entrepreneurs doing business transparently to benefit more from state support (INTERVIEW) Economy 17:24
Turkmenistan makes amendments to its Customs Code Business 17:24
Export sales via Azerbaijan's Azexport website decrease Economy 17:16
EU launches grant competition in Georgia to meet coronavirus challenges Business 17:16
Iran's North Drilling Company receives IMS certificate Business 17:13
Minister: Georgia expects peak stage of coronavirus in second half of April Georgia 17:12
Voluntary insurance payments in Azerbaijan for February 2020 grow Economy 17:06
Kazakh trasnport company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 17:05
Uzbekistan reduces prices for imported diesel fuel Oil&Gas 17:05
Turkmenistan expands lands outlined for potato harvesting Business 17:04
Capital of Iran's Keshavarzi Bank increases Finance 16:38
Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:26
US-based radiology journal reports first COVID-19-associated case of brain damage Other News 16:25
Azerbaijan Banks Association makes statement Society 16:12
Iran's official warns against buying foreign property to invest Business 15:51
Azerbaijan's instrument-making plant temporarily suspends its operation Business 15:51
Swiss coronavirus cases top 18,000, death toll rises to 432 Europe 15:48
Georgian PM thanks country’s partners for support in fight against coronavirus Georgia 15:46
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss possible use of land plot in Poti port Business 15:44
Azerbaijan increases export of cotton yarn Business 15:40
Trade volume between Iran, EAEU via Gilan province revealed Finance 15:17
Azerbaijan increases export of satellite services ICT 15:16
Turkey decreases chemicals export to world markets World 15:14
Kazakhstan's reconsiders its macroeconomic forecast for 2020 Business 15:13
Iranian MP: Iran's blacklisting by the FATF showed certain effect Finance 15:12
Head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs replaced in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:11
Georgia limits all online sales except main products Business 15:10
Azerbaijan’s MFA issues statement on anniversary of Kalbajar district’s occupation and April 2016 escalation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:01
Banks of Uzbekistan take additional measures to meet needs of their clients Finance 14:50
Azerbaijani Karabakh community issues statement n 27th anniversary of occupation of Kalbajar district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:50
Iran, Oman to launch cargo transportation Business 14:40
Uzbekistan continues to increase production of protective masks Business 14:37
Canada doesn’t recognize so-called “elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Turkey, Georgia permit Uzbek trucks to pass across Georgian-Turkish border Transport 14:25
TABIB: Heads of organizations must minimize contacts among employees in AzerbaijanV Society 14:23
ADB, Asia Alliance Bank supports trade operations in Uzbekistan Finance 14:22
Azerbaijan studying coronavirus epidemic peak period Society 14:22
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran keeps increasing Iran 14:11
Harmful emissions from cars down in Azerbaijan Economy 14:10
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports down Transport 14:10
Donation opportunity from AtaBank to fight coronavirus Economy 14:00
Road traffic decreases in Iran Iran 13:59
Kazakhstan forecasts reducing oil production amid unstable foreign economic situation Oil&Gas 13:52
Cabinet of Ministers: Situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan Society 13:45
Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan developing mechanism for transportation of patients from districts to Baku Society 13:31
More companies donate to Georgia's StopCov fund Finance 13:19
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of worm drive Tenders 13:16
One person infects dozens of people with coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 13:16
BASF aims to grow in Azerbaijan’s petrochemicals industry Oil&Gas 13:13
Cabinet of Ministers: Work on minimizing damage to Azerbaijan's population ongoing Society 13:01
BASF is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions Oil&Gas 12:58
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to attract equipment maintenance services Tenders 12:58
TABIB appeals to Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their homes without urgency Society 12:56
Emergency situation may be declared in Azerbaijan Society 12:55
Georgian National Bank deposits increase Finance 12:47
Azerbaijan starting production of medical masks Economy 12:43
Hassan Rouhani: No currency shortage in Iran Iran 12:30
Azerbaijan to prepare permission documents for citizens to go outside Society 12:24
TABIB: Effective way of protection against infection is self-isolation Society 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev: April wars demonstrated strength of our state and our army, unity and patriotism of our people (PHOTO) Politics 12:17
Azerbaijani MFA: So-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh strongly condemned by int’l community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:13
Number of companies with Iranian capital registered in Turkey down Turkey 11:54
41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Politics 11:44
Gas supply may need some halting with lower oil prices Oil&Gas 11:42
Indian company to launch pharmaceutical enterprise in Uzbekistan Business 11:38
AsiaMoney magazine names largest credit institution in Uzbekistan Finance 11:37
Georgia reports 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2 Finance 11:33
Turkmenistan establishes coronavirus hot line Turkmenistan 11:26
China sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 11:25
Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Other News 11:21
Gold price down in Azerbaijan April 2 Finance 11:19
Greece quarantines camp after migrants test coronavirus positive Europe 11:15
Turkey's health minister: COVID-19 death toll increases to 277 Turkey 11:07
Uzbek-Tajik agricultural trade hit by coronavirus, yet continues Business 11:00
New deputy minister of economy named in Azerbaijan Politics 11:00
Oil demand forecasts significantly revised down for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:57
Istanbul - top car-heavy Turkish city in February Turkey 10:53
Record low prices achieved on platform of Balkan Gas Hub Oil&Gas 10:44
Chiren UGS natural gas storage capacity allocation procedure announced Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for April 2 Finance 10:40
Movement of citizens in Azerbaijan to be monitored via electronic devices (VIDEO) Society 10:39
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:30
Equinor's operating performance to suffer materially from decline of oil prices Oil&Gas 10:29
Oil consumption will be dealt heavy blow, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 10:26
Iranian newspapers on verge of unemployment wave, need government support Iran 10:06
Student of Baku Higher Oil School wins essay competition Society 10:01
Iran's 'Smart Social Distancing Plan': to open markets, scientific, cultural, religious centers Iran 10:00
Renault - first on Turkey's car market in terms of total sales in February 2020 Turkey 09:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Moldova considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh illegal Politics 09:12
WHO Director-General hails Azerbaijani President's policy to limit impact and scale of COVID-19 Politics 09:10
Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days US 09:00
Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus Israel 08:20
Australian researchers begin testing COVID-19 vaccines World 07:32
All news