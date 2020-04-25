Minister: Protection of employment is among main goals of support program in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25
Trend:
One of the main goals of the support program in Azerbaijan is to protect employment of population, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
From the first day of providing financial support, the Ministry of Economy and relevant structures have been working on this and are taking the necessary measures to control the situation.
