Minister: No problems in transportation of food products in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to combat the pandemic and its consequences, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov told reporters.

Karimov made the remark while reviewing the sown areas in Azerbaijan’s Barda district, Trend reports on May 7.

“In particular, everything possible is being done to prevent the country from having problems in the agricultural sector and in the farmers' activities, and from failures in providing citizens with agricultural products,” the minister added.

“The activities in the agricultural sector continue in compliance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime imposed by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers,” the minister stressed. “At the same time, there are no problems in the transportation of food products both between districts and cities.”

“Today we visit one of the country’s leading agricultural districts – Barda,” Karimov said. “Barda is one of the leading agricultural districts in terms of grain, cotton and vegetable gardening."

"Barda’s farmers received big income from export of onions in 2019. The interest in growing onions, in particular spring onions, increased in this district this year. Spring onions are being collected,” the minister said. “Farmers supply their products to the domestic market and export them to the foreign countries. There are no problems in the supply of food products in Azerbaijan."

A good harvest of cotton is also expected, the minister added.

“The sowing process is under completion. The seeds from the Ujar cotton processing plant have been planted this year. It is planned to increase the use of local seeds from 2021.”