Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on 2019 budget fulfillment in second reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The issue of fulfilling the Azerbaijani state budget for 2019 was discussed in second reading at the meeting of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on June 12, Trend reports.

The state budget revenues were approved in the amount of 23.2 billion manat ($13.6 billion), expenses – 24.2 billion manat ($14.2 billion) for 2019.

Some 7.7 billion manat that’s $4.5 billion (31.7 percent) of budget revenues accounted for the revenues through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, 4.4 billion manat that’s $2.6 billion (18.2 percent) - through the State Customs Committee, 11.4 billion manat that’s $6.7 billion (46.9 percent) - for the share of the state budget transfer from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, 772.9 million manat that’s $454.6 million (3.2 percent) - for the share of other income including 578.9 million manat that’s $340.5 million from the paid services of budgetary organizations, 182.6 million manat that’s $107.4 million - from other revenues, 11.4 million manat that’s $6.7 million - from revenues from the rental of state property and lands on which privatized state enterprises and facilities are located.

The state budget revenues for 2019, excluding transfers to the state budget from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reached 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion), which is by 1.3 billion manat that’s $764,705 (11.3 percent) more compared to 2018.

The state budget expenditures for 2019 were fulfilled at 24.4 billion manat ($14.3 billion) that makes up 97 percent of the predicted figure worth 25.2 billion manat ($14.8 billion) and is by 1.7 billion manat that’s $1 billion (7.5 percent) more compared to 2018.

The state budget expenditures worth 13.5 billion manat that’s $7.9 billion (55.4 percent) were transferred for the current expenses (by 1.9 billion manat that’s $1.1 billion or 17.1 percent more compared to 2018), 9.4 billion manat that’s $5.5 billion (38.4 percent) - for main expenses (by 430.6 million manat that’s $253.3 million or 4.8 percent more compared to 2018), 1.5 billion manat that’s $882,352 (6.2 percent) - for expenses associated with the service on public debt and obligations in 2019.

Some 31.8 percent (7.8 billion manat that’s $4.6 billion) of the state budget expenditures for 2019 were transferred to finance the social expenses, which is 564.8 million manat that’s $332.2 million (7.8 percent) more compared to 2018.

Following the discussions, the issue was put to the vote and approved on second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 12)