Azerbaijan's Central Bank to launch instant payment system by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The instant payment system, developed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), will be fully commissioned by the end of 2020, Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the CBA Kamala Gurbanova said, Trend reports.

She said the CBA will present this system to the public in August 2020 by agreement with the selected banks on a pilot project.

"The instant payments system will be distinguished from those existing in the country today and will allow transactions 24/7," added the CBA's representative.

