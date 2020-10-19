Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli and Beylagan districts suffer big losses as result of Armenia’s provocation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy continue to meet with entrepreneurs who suffered big losses as a result of Armenia’s provocation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

As a result of the military aggression of the Armenian armed forces, the entrepreneurs of the Fuzuli and Beylagan districts suffered big losses.

To review the damage caused to the farms and facilities of entrepreneurs, as well as to obtain information about their obligations on existing loans and payment of taxes, responsible employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency visited Horadiz city in Fuzuli district and Beylagan district.

During the meetings in Fuzuli, Beylagan, and Aghjabadi districts, the sides stressed that the measures of collecting and processing the information, and, if possible, of clarifying the caused damage on the spot are being taken.

Up till now, the Agency has received the information about the damage caused to up to 180 entrepreneurs.

The preliminary analysis of the appeals shows that entrepreneurs of the Aghdam district, Ganja city, Fuzuli, Tartar, Beylagan, Naftalan, Barda, Jabrayil (Jojug Marjanli), and Aghjabedi districts mainly suffered great losses as a result of Armenia’s provocation.

The livestock farms and trade facilities, sown areas, and catering facilities were greatly damaged. Moreover, due to the shelling of places, in which civilians live, by the Armenian armed forces, farmers are unable to harvest.

The representatives of the Agency will visit other cities and districts to assess the damage inflicted on facilities damaged as a result of Armenia’s provocation.