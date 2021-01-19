How much Azerbaijan's population spend on automobile fuel in 2020?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The population of Azerbaijan spent 2,050,200,000 manat ($1.206 billion) on gasoline and diesel fuel in 2020, Trend reports.

Last year, Azerbaijan's population spent 40.2 billion manat ($23.6 billion) in the retail network. Of this amount, 5.1 percent were spent on the purchase of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Azerbaijan exported 29.02 million tons of oil in 2020, which is 5.8 percent less than in 2019, Trend reports citing a statistical report of the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the report, the volume of Azerbaijani oil exports over 2020 totaled $9.36 billion, having decreased 36.7 percent compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s exports of petroleum products made up over 1.06 million tons, which rose by 8.5 percent in annual circulation

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 19)