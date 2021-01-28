Azerbaijan talks ongoing work on construction of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Repair and construction work is intensively underway on the new Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, starting from 16 kilometers to 30 kilometers (Sumgayit), the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

So far, work has been completed on the 11.5-kilometer section of the road from Sumgayit city to the Jeyranbatan settlement. The repairs are being carried out on a section of 14 kilometers in total.

“In accordance with the drawn up schedule, the necessary amount of forces and equipment has been involved in these areas for the timely completion of work,” the agency said.

After the completion of work in this direction, it is planned to begin the reconstruction of the same section of the highway, starting from 16 to 30 kilometers.

In order to ensure the comfortable passage of citizens, the movement of vehicles is partially limited.

The repair work on these sections is carried out under the strict control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in line with the requirements of the ‘Construction Norms and Rules’ of Azerbaijan.