UNCTAD reveals Azerbaijan's e-commerce development rating for 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked 65th in terms of the development of e-commerce in the general list of 152 countries in 2020, Trend reports citing the annual report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Among the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan, Russia took 41-st place, Turkey - 57th, Georgia - 47th, Armenia - 84th place.

“At the same time, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark are in the first three places in the ranking. The last three places in the ranking are taken by Burundi, Chad and Niger,” reads the report.

The basis for assessing the level of development of online commerce in countries was the B2C E-commerce Index developed by UNCTAD experts, which consists of four indicators that are most directly related to online shopping. These are the proportion of residents with mobile payment accounts, the proportion of Internet users in the population structure, the reliability of mail and the presence of secure internet servers.

Each indicator was assessed on a 100-point scale, and the arithmetic mean of four indicators was the final index.