Introduction of digital technologies into TRACECA corridors to raise route's attractiveness - INTERVIEW

Economy 1 March 2021 08:55 (UTC+04:00)
Introduction of digital technologies into TRACECA corridors to raise route's attractiveness - INTERVIEW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the PS IGC TRACECA, Rufat Bayramov, has given an interview to Trend regarding a number of current and planned projects of the organization.

The issue of signing a new agreement to obtain a TRACECA single transit permit, within which a special working group has been created, is on today's agenda, Bayramov said,

“We’re already discussing the possibility of applying a single transit agreement between the TRACECA countries: this document will actually save time and certain costs for the transportation of goods, and its implementation in TRACECA's work will accelerate the digitalization of information exchange between countries,” he added.

The national secretary also noted that there are certain limits for cargo transportation, which are regulated by bilateral agreements on their transit.

"We’re now trying to promote this project to get rid of unnecessary documentation between countries, which will ultimately speed up the time it takes to cross the borders between TRACECA countries," Bayramov added.

"This project provides for the creation of a special ecosystem (platform) within which customs services, freight carriers, and other contractors will be able to exchange reliable information on goods in transit through the territories of the TRACECA countries," the permanent representative said.

He further noted that saving travel time will increase the attractiveness of the route and provide opportunities for expanding the geography of TRACECA.

“Currently, there is competition in global supply chains, both between land and sea routes and between the various land corridors connecting Europe with Asia. Accordingly, the presence of additional advantages for one or another corridor increases its attractiveness. Implementation of all these measures will ensure expanding TRACECA cargo turnover in the direction of China - Europe, Southern Europe - Central Asia and in several other directions,” Bayramov added.

The TRACECA representative also informed about the implementation of several projects by Azerbaijan in the bilateral order within the e-TIR.

"The issue of pilot transportation between the four TRACECA countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan) is also on the agenda. To date, there has been no such precedent between the countries of the region," said the TRACECA national secretary.

In addition to all this, the project e-CMR (electronic consignment note) was discussed, the agreement on which is under consideration, that is, Azerbaijan's joining this project.

"The procedure of coordination between state bodies is underway, the results of which will soon allow us to talk about the further development of the project," Bayramov stressed.

Speaking about the development of transport corridors, he noted that one of the main activities of the transport sector is the TRACECA corridor.

"There are many issues here that need to be coordinated in the context of transshipment of goods across the Caspian Sea. This front is wider since it includes several modalities, that is, land and water transport, port infrastructures and, accordingly, the interaction of all these segments is the most important and interesting to study," Bayramov said.

"If we are talking about container transportation, then it is necessary to control every stage of transportation, starting from a truck or a railway operator, its transshipment in the port and further movement," he added.

In this regard, joint work is underway with international financial institutions, including with consultants from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB), Bayramov noted.

"Within the framework of this cooperation, a project is being worked out on the complete transition of TRACECA documentation to an electronic format and the creation of a single multimodal document. Concerning the wide geography and organization of the working process of the participating countries, the main task is to develop a common document that will take into account the parameters provided for in the application of different systems," he said.

TRACECA 's another activities under a unified transit agreement is the introduction of digital technologies, within which the participating countries are considering the possibilities of using certain technologies, based on which a product and plans for the implementation of tracking systems for the movement of goods (vehicle downtime) will be developed in real-time.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran boosts electricity generation volumes at its thermal power plants
Iran boosts electricity generation volumes at its thermal power plants
Iranian minister talks about obstacles related to Iran-Turkmenistan railway lines
Iranian minister talks about obstacles related to Iran-Turkmenistan railway lines
Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Introduction of digital technologies into TRACECA corridors to raise route's attractiveness - INTERVIEW Economy 08:55
Indian PM gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose as country begins phase-2 of vaccination drive Other News 08:55
Philippines starts rollout of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Other News 08:40
US to prepare additional measures against Myanmar after protest break-up US 08:05
Iran boosts electricity generation volumes at its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 07:30
Trump proposes new voting limits, rails against "monster" voting rights bill US 07:01
Brazil registers 34,027 new COVID-19 cases, 721 related deaths Other News 06:24
Trump uses CPAC speech to tear into Biden on border crisis, says he won't create new party US 05:39
Italy's 2020 export to Azerbaijan up in value terms Business 05:01
Israel registers 1,218 new COVID-19 cases, 774,479 in total Israel 04:38
US condemned violence against protesters in Myanmar US 04:18
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 384,000 in past day - WHO Other News 03:39
France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings Europe 02:58
France reports nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases, 122 deaths Europe 02:14
Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement Europe 01:27
Norway's capital tightens lockdown to fight faster virus spread Europe 00:49
Iranian minister talks about obstacles related to Iran-Turkmenistan railway lines Transport 00:24
Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal Nuclear Program 00:08
Russia launches its first Arctic-monitoring satellite Russia 00:01
European Council President arrives in Tbilisi Georgia 28 February 23:31
Sugar prices in Kyrgyzstan increase by 46% over year Kyrgyzstan 28 February 23:30
Turkey reports over 8,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities Turkey 28 February 23:29
Iran’s non-oil trade exceeds $65 billion in 11 months Business 28 February 23:28
Moscow hosts trilateral meeting on Karabakh Politics 28 February 23:09
Before Khojaly, Azerbaijanis thought that they were joking with us - ex-president of Armenia Politics 28 February 23:00
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.89 mln: Africa CDC Other News 28 February 22:53
Israel launches 29-mln-USD support plan for SMEs amid COVID-19 crisis Israel 28 February 22:17
Turkish firm to develop hybrid rocket tech for 2023 moon mission Turkey 28 February 21:50
Iran’s Isfahan Province possesses great potential for construction of greenhouses Business 28 February 21:44
UK records another 6,035 coronavirus cases, 144 deaths Europe 28 February 21:25
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 28 February 21:03
Germany to invest €8 mln in economic development of Aral Sea region Finance 28 February 20:58
0.03% of pupils and 0.1% of school staff confirmed with Covid-19 this week in Georgia Georgia 28 February 20:52
At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup Other News 28 February 20:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 1 Oil&Gas 28 February 19:48
Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10 billion loan Oil&Gas 28 February 19:35
Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days Finance 28 February 18:59
COVID-19: Kazakh capital returns to ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 28 February 18:52
Azerbaijan shares footage of Chiraguz village of Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 February 18:43
French company to generate electricity from waste in Iran's Tabriz Oil&Gas 28 February 18:32
Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 28 February 18:32
Azerbaijan able to firmly prevent any possible threats - Foreign Ministry Politics 28 February 18:32
Bloody events in Sumgayit city - planned provocation against Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry (UPDATE) Politics 28 February 18:31
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 60,000 Society 28 February 18:29
Georgian journalists and experts visit Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 28 February 18:29
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 28 February 18:29
Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year Business 28 February 17:56
Russia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:45
Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center will function as very important instrument for post-war period - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:39
Armenian soldiers fled leaving two lonely elderly Armenian people behind - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:36
We have no problems with Armenian people - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 17:33
“Smart village” project will be implemented in three villages of Zangilan district - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:26
When Khojaly genocide was committed, world was silent - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 17:22
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021 Construction 28 February 17:19
Armenian side did not provide us with maps of minefields, this can be considered crime - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 17:16
I can't understand why poster 'Welcome to Azerbaijan!' irritates Armenia in any way - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:13
There cannot be prisoner of war 20 days after war, these are terrorists and saboteurs - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:09
Armenia must fully implement the statement of 10 November - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 17:05
Some countries purchased three to four times more vaccines than they need - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 17:05
Azerbaijan - first country in South Caucasus to start vaccination, says President Aliyev Politics 28 February 17:01
We have avenged victims of Khojaly on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 28 February 16:47
Whole world sees and knows that Azerbaijani people were subjected to genocide at end of 20th century - President Aliyev Politics 28 February 16:39
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 11,359 Russia 28 February 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 117 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 28 February 15:10
European Council President to visit Georgia today Georgia 28 February 14:28
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Arktika-M satellite blasts off from Baikonur spaceport Kazakhstan 28 February 14:26
Certain villages in Iran to be supplied with gas Oil&Gas 28 February 14:17
Bloody events in Sumgayit city - planned provocation against Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 28 February 14:11
Azerbaijan shares Eyvazkhanbeyli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 February 13:21
Iran's Tehran Oil Refining Company signs contract to increase refining Oil&Gas 28 February 12:50
China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations Economy 28 February 12:26
Turkey set to support Croatia's post-quake revival: Turkish FM Turkey 28 February 11:32
COVID-19 Update: 83,179 Kyrgyzstanis recovered Kyrgyzstan 28 February 11:28
Georgia reports 248 coronavirus cases, 525 recoveries, 11 deaths Georgia 28 February 11:25
Iran's Gorgan-Mashhad railway to be built Transport 28 February 11:21
Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russian Ulyanovsk region expanding Business 28 February 11:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani ICT sector highlights ICT 28 February 10:30
UK's Sunak will set out plans to raise income tax by 6 billion sterling Finance 28 February 10:17
Australia receives AstraZeneca vials as it ramps up vaccination drive Other News 28 February 09:29
January 2021 value of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan grows in absolute terms Finance 28 February 09:11
Kazakhstan adds 791 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 28 February 08:54
5.5-magnitude quake hits 81 km SW of Islay (Matarani), Peru Other News 28 February 08:52
Iranian Minister unveils ports' infrastructure dev't plans Transport 28 February 08:30
Turkey confirms 9,193 new COVID-19 cases, 2,693,164 in total Turkey 28 February 08:14
S&P Global affirms Georgia’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BB’ Georgia 28 February 08:13
Razi COVID-19 vaccine to begin clinical trial: Minister Iran 28 February 08:03
5 died after accident in northeast China chemical fiber plant Other News 28 February 07:06
US regulator approves Johnson&Johnson coronavirus vaccine US 28 February 06:03
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Norway amid COVID-19 Business 28 February 05:01
Iraq reports 3,543 new COVID-19 cases, 692,241 in total Arab World 28 February 03:07
5.3-magnitude quake hits 3 km SW of Point MacKenzie, Alaska US 28 February 01:58
Qatar reports 460 new COVID-19 cases, 163,197 in total Arab World 28 February 01:12
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 27 February 23:45
UK records another 7,434 coronavirus cases, 290 deaths Europe 27 February 23:17
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry Politics 27 February 22:31
WHO reports over 420,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 27 February 22:10
Istanbul’s major Galataport project to go live in April Turkey 27 February 21:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 28 Oil&Gas 27 February 21:18
Uzbekistan's largest share in formation of GDP falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 27 February 21:18
Azerbaijan's revenues from tea, coffee exports double in Jan.2021 Business 27 February 21:17
All news