Nordwind launches direct flights from St. Petersburg to Baku from May 18
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15
Trend:
Nordwind Airlines launches direct flights from St. Petersburg to the capital of Azerbaijan. The first flight should leave for Baku on May 18, Trend reports citing Dp.ru.
Air traffic will be weekly. Departure from the St. Petersburg will be carried out at 23:20, and departure from Azerbaijan at 4:55 the next day. Travel time will be 3 hours 35 minutes.
The Pulkovo press service noted that before departure, passengers are advised to carefully study the border crossing rules in a pandemic: "As international air traffic is restored, the frequency of flights may be changed."
