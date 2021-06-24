Azerbaijan, Ukraine establish joint Business Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

An agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council was signed in Baku, Trend reports from a joint meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council, organized with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed between the Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and the President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennady Chizhikov.

“This Council was created with the aim of further expanding economic and investment ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as cooperation between businessmen. The Council, created on the initiative of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, includes more than 70 businessmen and civil servants working in various sectors of the economy,” Mammadov said.

