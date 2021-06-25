EU and FAO project promotes local food production in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

In the frame of of the EU-funded "Development of sustainable and inclusive agro-food systems in the north-western region of Azerbaijan" project, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has started trainings for small food producers in Zagatala and Gakh districts, Trend reports citing FAO.

In June-July, each of the 14 production groups will receive 5 trainings. The planned seminars are on "Canvas business model and analysis of successful business model", "Sales tecniques and online marketing", "Income and expenditure calculation", "Packaging, labelling and product certification", "Starting a cooperative business" themes.

The purpose of the training is to develop the business installation and management skills of the participants of the value chains to be created in the region covered by the project.

The project also aims to draw attention to the importance of local food consumption and local food production in the country. Along with supporting the beneficiaries with important capacities and modern equipment, the project will also take steps forward selecting and registering 3 sites in the region as 'Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems' (GIAHS) sites.

The "Local Food Promotion" project will support the production of hazelnut puree, dried hazelnuts, hazelnut bahmezi, honey, walnut jam, jerky meat products. The project also envisages the solution of a number of existing problems related to the production of these products. Thus, FAO is also working to create a community-based agrarian advisory service model for these selected products.