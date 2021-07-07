Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce to boost improvement of countries' economic relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce will give the necessary impetus to the improvement of economic relations between the two countries, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee told journalists, Trend reports.

“I consider this as a very important occasion in the history of our bilateral relations. We hope that this platform will provide a lot of facilitation to the private sector, business entities and corporate leaders from both countries to come together and engage in a mutually beneficial partnership,” he added.

“We expect that the corporate circles in Azerbaijan as well as in Pakistan will become members of this chamber and will start engaging with each other,” he noted.

As he said, there is immense potential.

“We see potential in agriculture, industry, information technology, startups. Above all - in the tourism sector. Both [Azerbaijan and Pakistan] are beautiful countries, we have a lot to offer,” the ambassador pointed out.

Hayee also said that he would like to see more tourists coming from Pakistan to Azerbaijan and vise versa.

“We hope that very soon we will be able to start direct flights between two countries that will reduce the travel journey and it will facilitate not only tourism but also businesses,” he said.

“We understand that we have excellent diplomatic, political and defense-related ties. The economic side of this partnership is relatively lower than we would like to see,” he said, expressing hope that the mentioned Chamber of Commerce will compensate for low progress in the economic partnership.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva