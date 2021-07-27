Azerbaijan temporarily limits import of pork products from several countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has temporarily limited the import of pork products from a number of countries, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told Trend.

The appropriate measures are being taken on the basis of information from the World Organization for Animal Health on the epizootic situation in the world.

The cases of African swine fever were observed in some administrative-territorial units of Vietnam, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Russia, Germany, Latvia, South Africa, Moldova, China, Laos, Tanzania, Bhutan, Namibia, Myanmar, Cote d'Ivoire , Malaysia and Ukraine.

In this regard, the import of live pigs, pork, pork products, as well as the corresponding genetic material from certain regions of the abovementioned countries to Azerbaijan was temporarily restricted.

An appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures in relation to vehicles arriving or passing in transit from the abovementioned countries to strengthen control.