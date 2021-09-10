Companies from Turkic states ready to implement various projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Companies of the Turkic Council member states are ready to implement various projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said at the 10th Meeting of the Turkic Council’s Economy Ministers in Baku, Trend reports on Sept.10.

“We are confident that we’ll be able to implement projects in Karabakh in all areas. These projects will bring benefits to not only Azerbaijan, but also the entire Turkic world,” Amreyev noted.

“Azerbaijan is turning Karabakh into a prosperous region which has potential for the development of tourism, mining and a number of other sectors. Large-scale infrastructure projects have already been launched and are being implemented jointly with a number of countries," added the official.

The meeting is chaired by the Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.