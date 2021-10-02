Azerbaijan's Working Group on economic issues in liberated lands holds regular meeting (UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 14:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

The Working Group on economic issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation (in the 2020 Second Karabakh War), held a regular meeting in the format of a video conference, Trend reports on Oct.2.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, the ministries of economy, finance, energy and agriculture, the Central Bank, the State Agency for Tourism, the Karabakh Revival Fund, as well as the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

During the meeting it was noted that the Institute of Economics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Boston Consulting Group are jointly carrying out relevant work to assess the economic potential of the liberated territories and identify the relatively beneficial areas.

Within the framework of the prepared Strategic Analysis Document, based on the model of economic equilibrium developed by the Boston Consulting Group, studies are being carried out on the creation of the necessary infrastructure in the liberated territories, ensuring economic revival, forecasting the priorities of economic growth, and, in particular, taking into account the return of the population to the region, predicting their employment opportunities.

Besides, it was noted that all the data of the primary inventory carried out in the liberated territories were entered into the Digital Geographic Information System of Karabakh. Thus, the field inventory of 14,618 real estate objects (11,685 buildings and 2,933 infrastructure objects) has been completed.

As to date, 20 government agencies and organizations have been connected to the above mentioned digital geographic information system. For them, trainings were held on work with the system, 15 government structures have already begun to enter data into this system.

Some 791 appeals were received regarding the implementation of entrepreneurial activities in the liberated territories. The priority of investment projects is analyzed, potential projects are determined and entered into the database.

A representative of the Agriculture Ministry said that arable work was carried out on 14,347 hectares in the liberated territories. Cereal sowing is mainly planned in these areas. Besides, 531 bee families belonging to 16 beekeeping farms, previously raised to summer pastures of Lachin district, as well as 2,937 bee families from 53 beekeeping farms in the Kalbajar district were relocated to winter pastures.

Besides, according to the representative, in Fuzuli district, this year, sugar beets have been planted on an area of ​​288.8 hectares, of which 78.8 hectares fall on the lands liberated from the occupation. Sugar beet is grown for the first time on the lands cleared of mines in the liberated Seyidmahmudlu village of Fuzuli district, however, despite this, a high yield has been achieved. So, 55-60 tons of products with a sugar content of 15-16 percent have been harvested per hectare, and today about 1,800 tons of products have been procured.

A representative of the State Tourism Agency noted at the meeting that a preliminary assessment of 11 investment projects in the field of hotel industry and the organization of tourism activities in the liberated territories has been carried out.

A report was prepared to assess the socio-economic development of Hadrut settlement in terms of tourism, a trip to the Kalbajar district was organized, within which a preliminary assessment of the district’s tourist potential was carried out.

The members of the Working Group widely discussed the presented reports.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.