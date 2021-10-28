Pasha Bank is ready to support new projects on developing Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem - board member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Pasha Bank is ready to support new projects on developing Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem, the bank’s board member Jamal Orujov said on Oct.27, Trend reports.

Orujov made the remark during the Summit on Investment and Culture of Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICYF) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture.

According to him, Pasha Bank has already signed relevant agreements on some projects and created a platform for attracting startup projects.

"The bank has created a platform not only in the direction of IT but also financial technologies. This project is also aimed at the distribution of banking products and tools of Pasha Bank, which allows a startup creator to make money," he said.

Orujov also noted that Pasha Bank is actively cooperating with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

"At present, the CBA is preparing an open banking project. This will strengthen cooperation with banking organizations on startup projects," he added.