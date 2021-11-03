Possibility of opening bank account in post offices of Azerbaijan proposed (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Trend:

It has been proposed to have an opportunity to open a bank account in post offices of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

According to the proposed amendment, legal entities, representative offices and branches of a non-commercial legal entity simultaneously with registration or after it, other taxpayers (after receiving a certificate of tax registration) will be able to submit an application to the tax authority to open an account in banks, other credit institutions and branches of the national postal operator.

Based on this application, the tax authority, no later than two days later, should issue a duplicate certificate to the taxpayer. The number of these documents is not limited, and each of them is numbered.

It is noted that banks, other credit organizations and branches of the national postal operator will be able to open accounts for legal entities, their branches and representative offices, private entrepreneurs only after presenting a certificate - a duplicate issued by the tax authority (except for cases of opening accounts not related to entrepreneurial activity).

With a duplicate certificate, an account can be opened only in the banks indicated in it, other credit institutions and branches of the national postal operator.