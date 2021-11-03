Azerbaijan, Dubai Future Foundation sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy and the “Dubai Future Foundation”, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“The Memorandum Of Understanding signed between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy and the "Dubai Future Foundation" provides for cooperation in the application of digital solutions and technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Jabbarov tweeted.

The minister tweeted that flexible adaptation to the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is of particular importance for the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and the service of citizens and business interests.