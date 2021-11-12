New SOCAR Bonds Sold for $1,075

Demand Rises Sharply in a Week – Sold for $1,075

New Record on Stock Exchange – Sold for $1,075

Sale price of the new SOCAR bonds with nominal value of $1,000 each at secondary market transactions started on the Baku Stock Exchange on November 2 this year has risen to $1,075, and sales operations have already taken place at that price. Note that during the 5-year period of circulation of SOCAR bonds, the corresponding figure was a maximum of $1,050.

According to SOCAR Capital, “the main reason for such a rise in the price of bonds is high demand and liquidity.” Furthermore, being a profitable and reliable financial instrument is also another critical factor that meets the interests of investors.

New SOCAR bonds with an annual interest income of 4.5%, interest income paid every 3 months and issued for a period of 5 years can be obtained from “ASAN” service centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as investment companies operating in Azerbaijan.

The demand for these bonds, issued at $100 mln., exceeded $380 mln. during the subscription period.

The first interest payment on SOCAR bonds, a corporate securities in which investors are most in demand in the capital markets of Azerbaijan, will be held on February 1, 2022. The new SOCAR bonds, the period of circulation to which will continue until 2026, will generate a total income of 22 mln. 500 thousand US dollars to their owners.