US would like to see more opportunities for its companies in Azerbaijan – envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US would like to see more opportunities made available for its companies in Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters, Trend reports.

“American companies are ready to invest and participate around the world where the conditions exist for them to come and compete and operate successfully. I would like to see more opportunities made available to American companies and one way in particular is through the use of public open tenders. That way all companies in the US would be able to see what are the priorities for Azerbaijan’s development, including in Karabakh and what types of technologies Azerbaijan is looking for. Then American companies can propose their solutions. I am confident that they will be able to compete successfully and again help Azerbaijan develop its economy. So, there is no limit to the areas that we could potentially cooperate,” he said.

Litzenberger pointed out that in helping to diversify the economy, the US is targeting its development assistance programs.

“Our focus is to find programs that create jobs and raise living standards especially for the people in the regions outside of Baku. We work with developing the private sector, developing the agriculture, tourism, agritourism. People from the cities can go out to the rural areas and spend time in the countryside and help support the local economies there. We also support gender equality and women’s economic opportunities. We help them get started their business, they bring income to their family,” added the envoy.