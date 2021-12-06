Azerbaijan pays great attention to dev’t of innovations, technologies - executive power

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of innovations and technologies in the country, the head of the Shamakhi district executive power Tahir Mammadov said at the conference "Opportunities for innovative economic development of the liberated territories", Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, a number of projects in the field of innovations and "green technologies" have been implemented in Shamakhi.

“We have implemented a project to create an electronic portal for citizens to contact the local executive power. With its help, every resident of our district will be able to contact the executive power office without visiting it personally,” he said.

In addition, Mammadov stressed that the work of this portal will ensure transparency in the performance of duties by the executive power staff, and will also allow monitoring applications.

"With the help of monitoring requests, we will be able to work out common questions to eliminate certain gaps," he said.

