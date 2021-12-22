Informal summit of CIS countries to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The informal summit of the leaders of the CIS countries, scheduled for December 28 in Russia’s St. Petersburg, is being prepared, press-secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“Indeed, a personal meeting of the presidents is being prepared,” Peskov added.

“A new meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State will be held on October 14, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan,” Chairman of the Executive Committee, Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergei Lebedev told reporters earlier.

Lebedev did not rule out that informal meetings of the leaders of the CIS countries could be held before the summit in Nur-Sultan.