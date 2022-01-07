Azerbaijan commissions section of Horadiz-Aghband railway (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A 23-kilometer section of Horadiz-Aghband railway [covering Zangilan, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan has been commissioned, Trend reports on Jan. 7 via AzTV channel.

According to the channel, trains, which also carry materials for the part of this railway line under construction, have already begun to move along it.

The length of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is 110 kilometers. The territory, on which its construction is underway, has been completely cleared of mines [planted by Armenian armed forces during the occupation], the construction of an earthen embankment has been completed, and bridges built.

Currently, trains move along the section of the railway starting from Horadiz in the direction of Zangilan. Stations, including Marjanli and Mahmudlu, are also being built on the railway.