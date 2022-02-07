Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company discloses expected amount of net profit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The net profit of Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC amounted to 82 million manat ($48 million) in 2020 increasing by 287 percent compared to 2019, Zakir Ibrahimov, chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.

“The net profit of the company is expected to reach about 80 million manat ($47 million) as of 2021,” Ibrahimov said.

“AzerGold company paid taxes in the amount of 29.7 million manat ($17.5 million) in 2021,” he said.