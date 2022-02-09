Azerbaijan, Russian Udmurtia to discuss trade relations at upcoming event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

A forum entitled as Doing business Azerbaijan & Udmurtia [Russian region] will be held in Baku on February 21, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in the country.

According to the embassy, the forum will be a key event of the Udmurtian delegation's official visit to Azerbaijan.

Representatives of state authorities, business, public associations and educational institutions of Azerbaijan and Udmurtia will take part in the business program.

The presentation of the export potential and production capabilities of the Russian region will be the central topic for discussion. Companies of the region are planning to present equipment for the oil and gas, railway and construction industries, products of the chemical industry and metal products, furniture and components, dairy products, packaging, software for automating workflows in Azerbaijan.

Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov will be the meeting moderator. Deputy Chairman of the Udmurtian Government Mikhail Khomich, exporters, representatives of universities and public associations of Udmurtia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov will speak at the forum.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani ministries of economy, agriculture, and education, the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev and the representative of the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council will also deliver speech at the event.

Besides, representatives of Udmurtian universities intend to invite Azerbaijani schoolchildren to study in Russia and share their experience in the field of education.