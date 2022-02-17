FAO, EU support Azerbaijan in development of agritourism - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The agritourism facilities have been already commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Guba, Gusar, Gakh, Zagatala and other districts, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark during a seminar on the topic of "Creation of national system of agritourism".

According to him, the development of agritourism will contribute to the non-oil sector’s development, and great work is being done in this direction.

The minister noted that the development of agritourism will contribute to the development of rural areas.

"In connection with the easing of quarantine, the flow of tourists to Azerbaijan is growing, and much attention is paid to tourism in the regions," he further said.

Besides, according to the minister, some countries have extensive experience in the development of agritourism, and Azerbaijan intends to adopt it.

"The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the EU and other large organizations support Azerbaijan in the development of this area," he also noted.

"Moreover, we expect that the profits of businessmen and farmers in this area will only grow. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture will provide support in this direction all the necessary support," added Karimov.