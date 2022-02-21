Azerbaijan and Russia’s Udmurt Republic sign several agreements in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The ceremony of signing an agreement between the “Dostluq Udmurtia-Azerbaijan Public Center Association” Regional Public Organization and the Russian community of Azerbaijan was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The document is aimed at further development of friendly relations between Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan.

An agreement was also signed between the Development Corporation of the Udmurt Republic and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). It envisages further development of bilateral ties and expansion of investments.

A meeting of businessmen of Udmurt companies was held in Baku on February 21.

