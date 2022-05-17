Number of EU companies wishing to invest in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh growing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The number of EU companies wishing to invest in Karabakh is growing, Team Leader of the EU-Azerbaijan business forum, Bogdana Efe said at a business forum held in Baku, on May 17, Trend reports.

Efe said that more than half of European enterprises (54 percent) reported their interest in possible investments in Karabakh and East Zangazur, according to the EU research of the business climate of Azerbaijan for 2021.

"At the same time, 40 percent of EU companies are ready to expand their business through Karabakh and East Zangazur," she noted.

Alternative energy, "green" projects, and transport infrastructure are among the most attractive areas for investment in the economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangazur, and they were mentioned by more than 30 percent of respondents, she added.

Efe also added that agriculture and manufacturing were named as priority areas by a quarter of European companies.

According to her, therefore, they can be considered a priority for investment in these regions.