Azerbaijan to expand co-op in tourism with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan - State Tourism Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan will expand cooperation in the sphere of tourism with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev told Trend.

According to him, large-scale work is being carried out in the tourism sector of Azerbaijan, and this sector is rapidly developing.

"Work is underway to develop cooperation in the sphere of tourism with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. Our country is ready for the summer tourist season, great work is underway in the regions," Naghiyev said.