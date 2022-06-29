Volume of Azerbaijani investments in Georgian economy unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan has invested $3.5 billion in the Georgian economy until now, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Georgia Sarkhan Ismayilov said during the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum, on June 29, Trend reports.

According to him, more than $1.5 billion of investments accounted for the share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

"Azerbaijan is Georgia's main trading partner and one of the largest investors. Our companies, operating in Georgia, have created thousands of jobs in this country and pay millions of dollars taxes every year," Ismayilov said.