Azerbaijan taking measures to improve rare fish populations - ministry

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. Measures are being taken to increase the population of rare fish in Azerbaijan, Head of the Biodiversity Conservation Service at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Firudin Aliyev said during the visit of diplomats and members of international organizations to Zangilan on June 29, Trend reports.

According to him, 3,000 juvenile brook trout have been released into the Khakari River of the Zangilan district as part of the program to improve fish populations.

As he noted, the brook trout is listed in the Red Book and its population growth is extremely important.

Moreover, Aliyev added that brook trout fry easily adapts to the local water.