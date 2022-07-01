Azerbaijan names number of provided medical services for 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A total of 15 million medical services were provided in the public and private sectors of Azerbaijan from January through May 2022, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a conference on "Business Prospects in Healthcare Sphere", Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, significant reforms have been carried out in the country over the past 10 years.

"The possibilities of private medicine and the legal framework regulating its activities have been expanded. We are working in the field of partial transfer of mandatory health insurance to the private sector. In this direction, we held relevant meetings in Türkiye and got acquainted with the experience of this country," he noted.

He also pointed out that in Azerbaijan the state gives support to provide private clinics with appropriate equipment.

"Within just five months of 2022, 45 tenders for the purchase of medical equipment were held in the country. Small and medium businesses' representatives were the winners of these tenders," added the official.