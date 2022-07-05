Azerbaijan’s SOCAR talks risks amid rapid decrease in level of Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The water level in the Caspian significantly affects condition of marine life, Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khalik Mammadov said at an international conference on ‘Caspian Sea level fluctuations in climate change, forecasts and adaptation measures’, on July 5, Trend reports.

According to him, in shallow water, where there is no access to ships, it is not easy to do research.

"Level of Caspian Sea is dropping rapidly, and if this trend continues, SOCAR will face risks in the sphere of maintenance of its equipment," Mammadov said.

Mammadov also said that SOCAR has strategies to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere and decarbonize.

"We have become the first large company that has taken the first step to reduce emissions into the atmosphere and will continue to implement projects in this direction," Mammadov added.