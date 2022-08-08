Azersu to provide funds for reconstruction of water supply, sewerage system of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Azersu OJSC will allocate over 11 million manat ($6.4 million) for the work on reconstruction of part of the water supply and sewerage system of Baku and Baku's settlements, Trend reports via the public procurement portal of Azerbaijan.

Azersu will allocate 5.115 million manat ($3.244 million) for the reconstruction of part of the water supply and sewerage system in Baku and 6.387 million manat ($3.757 million) for the reconstruction of part of the water supply and sewerage system in the Baku settlements of Bilgah and Goradil.

Azersu has signed relevant contracts with ARCO National Construction Company and Azerbaijani branch of Eren Construction Trade and Industry Company.