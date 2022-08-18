Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia sign agreement on custom procedures simplification (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 14:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A meeting of a Trilateral Committee on Customs Issues between the governments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was held on August 18, Trend reports.

At the meeting, an agreement between the parties was signed on the exchange of primary information to simplify transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The delegation of Türkiye headed by Deputy Trade Minister Riza Tuna Turagay and the delegation of Georgia headed by the Director General of the Revenue Service of Georgia Levan Kakava arrived in Azerbaijan for the meeting.

Before the meeting, both delegations paid tribute to the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths at his grave, and also honored the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laid flowers at her grave.

The guests honored the memory of the martyrs in the Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths at the 'Eternal Flame' monument.

Then, the parties discussed cooperation in the customs area and issues of mutual interest in a bilateral format.

The heads of delegations who spoke at the meeting stressed the importance of cooperation in customs matters for easy and rapid implementation of regional and international trade and noted that the agreement would make an important contribution to the more effective establishment of activities on this issue.

The agreement was signed by First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Lieutenant-General Shahin Bagirov, Deputy Trade Minister of Türkiye Riza Tuna Turagay and Director General of the Revenue Service of Georgia Levan Kakava.

The purpose of the agreement is to implement the electronic exchange of primary information to simplify customs procedures for goods transported in transit within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project through the territory of all three countries.

The agreement will create important opportunities in terms of timely and efficient transportation of goods by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway connecting the trans-European and trans-Asian railway corridors. Thus, with the organization of electronic exchange of primary information about goods, customs procedures will be simplified, and border crossing processes will be accelerated. At the same time, due to mutually agreed modern methods of customs control, time will be saved, which will create conditions for the comfortable movement of goods. The agreement, which is also important in terms of increasing the attractiveness of transport corridors, will have a positive impact on increasing logistics opportunities for economic operators, and seaports and will play an important role in further expanding the transit potential of our country and the region.