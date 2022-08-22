Azerbaijan creates new system for money transfers from Russia (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. A new system of money transfers from Russia to Azerbaijan has been introduced as a result of cooperation between Azerpost LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and International Bank of Azerbaijan–Moscow LLC (IBA-Moscow), Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to receive the money transferred from Russia at central post offices throughout the country through the Granat money transfer system.

At the initial stage, this system will be presented to citizens in post offices with the AZ1000, AZ1017, and AZ1044 postal indexes in Baku, and in central service departments operating in all district centers throughout the country. In the near future, depending on demand, it's planned to introduce Granat in other post offices.

It should be noted that the transfer of funds is possible through the International Bank of Azerbaijan–Moscow in Russia and Granat mobile application, as well as through service points belonging to other partners.

Detailed information about the Granat money transfer system, as well as money transfer points and receipt of funds can be found on the following websites: www.azerpost.az and www.granatpay.ru.

Azerpost LLC with 1500 branches, along with traditional postal services, provides services for bank accounts, electronic payments, insurance, non-traditional financial services, e-government services, etc.