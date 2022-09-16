Agricultural work carried out on 50,000 hectares of liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Agricultural work has been carried out on 50,000 hectares of liberated lands of Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said during a business forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha dedicated to the restoration and development of Karabakh region, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, large-scale construction and restoration work is underway in Karabakh.

"The whole work is being carried out on the basis of ‘green’ technologies. This region has a huge agricultural potential. The liberation of lands has created new opportunities for the restoration and development of agricultural projects,” he noted.

The agricultural work in the liberated lands will be continued. In Kalbajar and Lachin, work is underway to create livestock potential, the minister also said.

Besides, according to him, dozens of families have already been returned to liberated Aghali village (Zangilan district), which is the first 'smart' village in Azerbaijan.

"Residents of this village have been provided with jobs and the necessary infrastructure for a normal life," Karimov also noted.

The minister added that the foundation of the first agricultural park has been laid in Zangilan.

"About 4,000 heads of cattle will be kept and agricultural work will be carried out there," he explained.

Karimov also noted that the necessary infrastructure is being created to expand the investment potential of this region.