Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund names number of concluded rental agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A total of 2,462 rental housing agreements have been concluded in Azerbaijan as of today, Deputy Director of the Rental housing department Aslan Zeynalov said during media training, Trend reports.

"The total amount of offered apartments is 2,852, the remaining apartments - 390. More than 51 percent of those who applied from the public sector, and about 49 percent were in the private sector. The average monthly income of those who applied is 1,300 manat ($764), the average monthly payment is 1,140 manat ($670)," he stated.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established following the Presidential Decree in 2017 through the reorganization and merger of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC and Azerbaijan Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC.